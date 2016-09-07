Grounds for delight at The Knolls

A hardworking group of youngsters has transformed the grounds of The Knolls Care Centre in Plantation Road as part of their National Citizen Service.

The teenagers planted, painted and pampered the gardens to the delight of the residents.

The team – comprising Qaqamba Mda, Ben Mack, Ife Oyedele, Belle Dobie, Josh Simms, Declan Hughes, Erin Roberts and Temi Olatuyi – encountered both searing heat and torrential rain as they improved the Centre’s grounds with plants donated by Rushmere Heath Nursery and other contributions from Travis Perkins, Buttles and Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre.

The enterprising youngsters, led by Patricia Trotter and Kris Wallace, also raised enough money bagging shopping for Asda customers to buy garden furniture for the residents to enjoy.

Knolls manager Dawn Bishop was absolutely delighted with their visit. She said: “We have contractors who look after our grounds and everything the young people did complemented their work.

“They did a phenomenal job and it was particularly pleasing to see the way they interacted with residents, involving them in everything they did.

“Former carpenter Nicholas Smithers, who has dementia, doesn’t engage every often but he really took an interest in what they were doing and did a lot to help. It was wonderful to watch.”

National Citizen Service (NCS) is a not-for-profit social enterprise incorporating a social and personal development programme aimed at 16- and 17-year-olds in England and Northern Ireland.

Groups spend a week at an activity centre then undertake community-based projects.

> The Knolls is situated in a Grade II listed building and offers a full range of care levels in its 56 en suite rooms.

The rehabilitation unit provides 12 beds on behalf of Bedfordshire Primary Care Trust.