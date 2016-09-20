Hops for Hope to aid research

Popular Stoke Hammond pub The Three Locks has teamed up with national charity Brain Tumour Research to provide fundraising support during September.

The hostelry, which overlooks the Grand Union Canal, was the starting point for the annual 11 mile Canal Walk on Saturday and their Hops for Hope golden ale has been specially brewed to complement the three course menu of pork belly starter, paoched salmon main and Pimms parfait desert.

A sum of 25p from each pint and 50p from each course will go straight to the Milton Keynes-based charity.

Pub owner Michael Schwartz has his heart set on raising £1,000 and said that Hops for Hope and the Pimms parfait were selling well.

“Fingers crossed the fundraising total is a good one,” he added. There’s still time to pay a visit before the promotion ends on Friday (September 30).

Charity spokesman Robin Meltzer said: “Our relationship with The Thee Locks is really special – partnerships like this are pivotal to our success.”