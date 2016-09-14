Is there a need for a group dedicated to cancer carers?

For the past decade, the Leighton Linslade Cancer Support Group has lavished love, friendship and understanding on anyone with a cancer diagnosis.

Now they’re thinking of extending this compassion to those who care for loved ones with cancer.

Chairwoman Pat Armstrong explained: “During the last few months we’ve had many requests for carers to come to the group but we’ve always – sadly – said no.

“We felt that although we were all dealing with cancer, we would be seeing the disease from two different perspectives, with each needing different support requirements.

“But we’ve now decided we’d like to initiate a family/carers support group in Leighton Linslade.

“This would be a session where those caring for loved ones with a cancer diagnosis could meet and support each other through needful times.”

She added: “If there’s enough interest we can get something underway, although it would not be a part of our regular Friday group.” > If you’d like to get involved, call Pat on 01525 378759 or 07711 552190.