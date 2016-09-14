Landlord says ‘Cheers’ at Houses of Parliament

Picture House landlord Steve Merison (fourth from left) was delighted to raise a glass in a different venue to his Lake Street pub when he was invited to a reception at the Houses of Parliament.

It was held by Stonegate Pub Company to celebrate the first 100 managers to complete its award-winning management training Accelerator programme.

The special guests were given a VIP tour of the House of Commons with various MPs including Andrew Selous before the main event hosted on the Terrace by Luton South MP Gavin Shuker.

Stonegate chief executive Simon Longbottom said: “We are firmly committed to the principle that our people should be able to progress from the bar to the boardroom.”