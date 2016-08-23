Live wrestling show aims to help charity

A professional wrestler for HOPE Wrestling is organising a charity show on bank holiday Monday to make money for Autism Bedfordshire.

Lee Malone, of Chelsea Green, hopes to raise cash to help Autism Leighton Buzzard reopen, after it closed because of a lack of funding.

He said: “Autism Leighton Buzzard recently had to close, sending some of its members to Dunstable or Aylesbury but a lot of people with autism can’t drive.

“The charity does phenomenal work in Leighton Buzzard, bringing people together, helping them make new friendships and supporting them when they need it, the staff were amazing.

“This is a hugely passionate cause for me as my younger brother has autism.

“This is going to be the biggest wrestling event the town has probably ever had.

“My aim is to raise as much money as possible to support the community and get Autism Leighton Buzzard open again.

“Every wrestler, we have five from Leighton Buzzard, is working for free and the venue is giving us a huge discount.

“The feedback about the event has been phenomenal.

“Autism affects a lot of people in the town and everyone is being really supportive, hopefully we get a good turn out and raise a lot of money.”

Doors open at the Brooklands Club at 12.30pm, tickets are £5 for children or £7 for adults, to book a ticket, call: 07564 073143.