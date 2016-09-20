Morrisons starts a pet food collection for Appledown Rescue

Morrisons is encouraging customers to donate pet food in store to help Appledown Rescue.

The supermarket has placed a bin next to the food bank trolley in it’s store on Lake Street.

Katharine Smith, Community Champion for Leighton Buzzard branch, said: “The food bank trolley is a huge success, it is emptied every week. So we hope our customers will donate pet food to the animal rescue charity.

“Morrisons would like to thank the generosity of their customers.”