Pepper Foundation to benefit from new company charity

An award-winning car supermarket has launched its own charity programme to consolidate its fundraising activities across the company.

One of the first beneficiaries of the CarShop Cares scheme is the Pepperpot Foundation in Leighton Buzzard which supplies experienced paediatric nurses for children and young people requiring palliative or end-of-life care.

The Foundation is supported by Global’s Make Some Noise – CarShop Cares’ first charity of the year.

It was chosen because it has a very local presence and helps small charities which don’t always have enough funding to support marketing campaigns to generate vital donations.

The company will donate £1 for each of the 25,000 vehicles it sells each year and there will also be an annual budget for fundraising events and initiatives.

Staff will be entitled to an additional paid day off to take part in charity work.

Global director Emma Bradley said: “The money raised will help us support brilliant small charities across the UK.”

> More information at www.carshop.co.uk