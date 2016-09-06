Preparing for her first flight

Gorgeous chocolate labrador puppy Pippin took her first flight last week with co-pilot Graham Mountford – the LBO’s ‘Eye in the Sky.’

Keeping a watchful eye on the pair was five-year-old Callie, who not only has more flying hours under her belt than many humans, but is also the only official canine member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

Local businessman Graham, 53, says both dogs have their own special harnesses which clip into the seat belts of his Cessna 210 six-seater long distance tourer, which also boasts cosy blankets featuring a paw pattern.

In addition, Pippin has her own little high vis coat for when she’s airside.

Graham - a private pilot for 16 years – intends taking his new four-legged friend on a flying trip to Scotland to visit his family.

“The best landing spot is a beach in Barra,” he says. “The dogs love it - it’s the perfect day out.”

> Last year jet-setting Callie starred in France’s longest running television show – 30 Millions D’Amis.