Surgery aims to boost Freddie’s chances to walk

A fundraising page has been set up to help a four-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, on his journey to walk unaided.

Freddie Gray, of Gemini Close, Leighton Buzzard, suffers from Spastic Diplegia, a type of the condition that causes high tone in his legs, making it impossible for him to walk unaided.

The cheeky four-year-old is using a Kaye Walker for short distances and a wheelchair for longer ones.

He was due to visit Great Ormond Street Hospital on Saturday, September 3, for surgery, Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy, which the family hopes will reduce the spasticity in his legs.

Freddie’s mum, Katie, who also has two-year-old twins, said: “We are hoping the surgery will reduce the tightness in his legs allowing him to move more freely.

“His muscles are very tight at the moment, hopefully he will be able to progress to walking with sticks and then maybe one day walking unaided.

“He is doing really well at PACE and is a very happy, bright and cheeky boy, he starts at Beaudesert Lower School in September.

“The money being raised will go towards the cost of Freddie’s after care and any specialist equipment we will need to buy to help him.

“He will have to have years of physio after the surgery and we don’t know what extra equipment he will need yet.

“We would like him to have physio three times a week so he has more chance to walk unaided. A friend of the family is doing a half marathon next month, we are grateful for all the support and donations.”

To make a donation, visit the new fundraising page: http://just4children.org/children-helped-2016/fish-for-freddies-footsteps/