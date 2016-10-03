Top award for photography graduate at Flare

Olivia Berry, 23 of Edlesborough who won Best Start Up category in the University of Hertfordshire's business enterprise awards with her company Equia Marketing Solutions

Olivia Berry, 23 of Edlesborough who won Best Start Up category in the University of Hertfordshire's business enterprise awards with her company Equia Marketing Solutions

0
Have your say

A marketing agency dedicated to helping rural businesses has won a coveted Best Start Up prize for photography graduate Olivia Berry, 23, from Edlesborough.

Her company Equia Marketing Solutions lifted the accolade at the University of Hertfordshire’s business enterprise awards, Flare 2016.

The former Cottesloe School student, who has a strong client-base, said: “I’m delighted and a little overwhelmed – the money will be used to help expand the business.”

Back to the top of the page