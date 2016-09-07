Top marks in phonic test

Little learners in Year 1 at Totternhoe Lower School achieved straight As in their phonics screening test and were celebrating an unprecedented 100 per cent pass mark.

Their proud teacher and school literary co-ordinator Catherine Harrison said: “We treated phonics as a game and the best thing is they thought they were playing – they didn’t realise how much they were learning.”

Children, teachers and parents worked very hard practising 20 real and 20 made-up words, which were called ‘aliens’ with suitably scary flash cards.

The children sounded them out, then said them, before testing each other.

They also pretended to be teachers, wearing aprons and flashing the cards in their pockets.

Ms Harrison said: “After implementing the Read Write Inc phonics programme at the end of the autumn term, the children made fantastic progress with their reading.

“They also very much enjoyed becoming the teachers themselves as they emulated staff style when quizzing each other, wearing pinnies and flashing cards at everyone.”

Headteacher Olivia Bates said: “We are very proud of the education we provide for each and every child. “Totternhoe is a very special community that has at its heart a deeply caring ethos. We work hard to create an environment which provides children with numerous opportunities to experience success and develop a life-long attitude of learning, equipping them with the skills needed in today’s world.”