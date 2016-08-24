Top prizes at auction event

A family visit to the national space centre. a Formula One ride experience and day pass to Center Parcs, Woburn Forest, are just some of the desirable items that will be auctioned in aid of Relate.

The event will take place at Woburn’s Old Town Hall Auction Rooms on Tuesday, October 11 from 6.30pm, and Relate CEO Angela Foll will be exercising her newfound auctioneering skills.

A Relate spokesman said: “Many people still think of us as marriage guidance counsellors but more than half our work last year was with children and young people.

“Unfortunately due to public sector cuts, we have to secure funding through trusts, foundations and donations to support these vital services.

“Until a few weeks ago we were able to offer play therapy and counselling services for young people free of charge. But due to growing demand we’re fully committed and can now only offer a bursary in a limited number of cases.”

Tickets are £15 each.

> More details from peter.law@relatebedsandluton.org.uk