Tree painting goes on sale

An original oil painting of a tree that’s appeared in several Harry Potter films is to go on sale.

Proceeds from the sealed-bid auction of Angela Allaway’s portrayal of one of the Frithsden beeches will go towards care of veteran trees on the Ashridge Estate.

Angela Allaway is a passionate local artist with a special love for Ashridge. Trees feature in the majority of her oil paintings and this one has been on display at the visitor centre since she donated it to the Estate last year.

A limited edition of 25 prints sold out this summer.

The auction is part of Heritage Open Days and will take place at Ashridge at 4pm on Sunday, September 11 – the deadline for sealed bids. The reserve price is £3,000.

The Ashridge Estate stretches over 2,000 hectares of Chiltern countryside and comprises beech and oak woodlands, commons and chalk downland.

Acquired by the National Trust in stages from 1927, it is home to a range of wildlife and plants including orchids, rare butterflies and fallow deer.