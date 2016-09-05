UPDATE: Missing Leighton Buzzard girls found safe and well

editorial image
Two girls who went missing from Leighton Buzzard have been found safe, police have confirmed.

14-year-old Chloe Readman and 16-year-old Lauren Carty went missing on Wednesday, August 31 and were found safe and well yesterday.

Beds Police thanked the public for their support.

