VIP helps at MS Society collection

Central Beds Council chairman Cllr David Bowater helped out at a recent street collection in aid of the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the MS Society. The money raised – £275.70 – will go towards helping local people and their families affected by the condition.

> More details from Annie Roberts on 07981 161219 or Ian Summerfield on 07710 463597.

