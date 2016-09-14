Vote to give Rushmere cash boost

Rushmere Country Park is on the shortlist for a massive cash boost from a supermarket initiative.

And YOU could help bag the environmental project - managed by the Greensand Trust - a generous grant of between £8,000 and £12,000.

If the campaign is successful, the money awarded as a result of the public vote will extend Rushmere’s incredibly popular sculpture trail and will raise awareness of heathland habitats and wildlife.

The exact nature of the wooden sculptures will be developed with local people and groups, working with chainsaw artists.

Trust chief executive Gill Welham said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen from a large field of entries to receive a grant from the Tesco Bags of Help Grant Scheme.” She added: “We’re calling on Tesco shoppers in the Leighton Buzzard area to vote for us. Please help us improve this great local facility – run on a non-for-profit basis – which benefits wildlife and the environment.”

> All you have to do is visit the store between September 26 and October 9. Customers will be able to cast their vote using a token given to them at the check out each time they shop.