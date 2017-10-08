Commuters have a happier morning thanks to solicitors

Commuters at Leighton Buzzard Railway Station were greeted by local solicitors giving away free travel mugs at the station’s entrance.

Employees of Osborne Morris & Morgan were up at the crack of dawn to head down to the station and hand out 1,000 thermal mugs to local commuters.

As well as the free giveaway, the law firm had also organised a free-to-enter prize draw to win a luxury hamper from Pecks Farm Shop. The draw was made the next day and was won by local man, Rob Foot.

He said: “I never win anything so this was a great surprise! Thank you very much. I am sure it will last me until Christmas judging from the size of it!”

Laura Everitt, a conveyancing solicitor at Osborne Morris & Morgan, based on West Street, said: “The free mugs were once again a hit! Many commuters had remembered us from our last campaign on Valentine’s Day.

“It also presented another great opportunity to get out of the office and speak with many old and existing clients in Leighton Buzzard.”