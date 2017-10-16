Comparisons shows virtues of Leighton Buzzard’s farmers’ market

South Beds Friends of the Earth is heralding the virtues of Leighton Buzzard’s Farmers’Market, which it says reveals that the farmers have comparable or cheaper products than three major supermarkets.

FoE carried out the snapshot price comparison between the shops and two farmers who are speaking at a public meeting in the town on October 18 (All Saints Church at 7.45pm) and who will be selling their produce at the farmers’ market on Saturday, October 21.

Price comparison

It showed that some products such as joints of beef and stewing steak from Morgan Pell Farms were significantly cheaper than comparable products such as Aberdeen Angus brands at Tesco and Waitrose. Cold pressed Chiltern Rapeseed Oil from Wilstone Great Farm near Marsworth sells for 10p cheaper per 100ml than Tesco and 40p cheaper than Waitrose.

Victoria Harvey, of South Bedfordshire Friends of the Eart, said: “This price comparison shows that the farmers’ market is the same price and is sometimes significantly cheaper for quality meat and rapeseeds oil as supermarkets as well as very good value for money.

“The food is traceable and the farms support wildlife and the environment.

“The food comes straight from the farm to the farmers market rather than travelling hundreds of miles on motorways to supermarket distribution centres.

“Supporting our local farmers makes sense for so many reasons.”

Andrew Selous MP added: “It is really important to support our local farmers. We have got great producers locally and we can reduce food miles as well.”