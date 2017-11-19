Concert raises cash for mayor’s charity fund

The audience enjoyed a mix of music at a concert held in aid of the mayor’s charity fund.

Leighton mayor Cllr Syed Rahman hosted a free concert at the Hockliffe Street Baptist Church in aid of his Mayor’s Fund.

First on stage was the Woburn Jazz Band, who played a selection of big band arrangements, jazz standards, Latin and foot tapping funk.

During the second half The Rock of Ages Choir entertained the audience with their retro rock’n’roll covers from the 50s and 60s.

Among the invited guests were mayors and clerks from neighbouring towns and town councillors.

Cllr Rahman is grateful to all who supported this event, and would like to thank the Baptist Church for their hospitality, those who helped with the refreshments and all those who went along to make the event a huge success.

He is especially grateful to the Woburn Jazz Band and, in particular, the Rock of Ages group, who also made a donation to support his charities.

The event raised more than £900.