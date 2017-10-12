Conspirators’ plot uncovered in Leighton Buzzard!

Conspirators at The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade have been discovered planning a massive bonfire and pyrotechnics display at Brooklands School.

This dastardly event is due on Saturday, November 4 at 6.45pm. Gates open at 5.45pm, with the bonfire to be lit at 6.45pm followed by fireworks.

Members of the public wishing to witness the show may purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk (search leighton buzzard rotary).

You can also get tickets from Quarters Estate Agents (High Street), AEH Inwards Motors (Grovebury Road) and Adrienne’s Florists (opposite Waitrose). You can pay on the gate, but advance tickets give you fast-track access and are cheaper.

There will also be a free bus from Sandhills Shop and Bideford Green.

Proceeds from the event will support Rotary’s new venture ‘Yes We Can” disabled sports for Leighton Buzzard.