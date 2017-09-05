Council will repair double yellow lines on service road

Central Bedfordshire Council will repair the double yellow lines on the Morrisons service road as part of their scheduled maintenance programme. Last month a reader contacted the paper to complain about the number of cars parked on the double yellow lines, but the council was unable to enforce parking restrictions because the yellow lines were not clear and at the time the ownership of the land was unclear.

But the council has now stated they will repair the lines, a spokesman said: “The double yellow lines on the Morrisons service road are covered by a legal order which means that vehicles are not allowed to park there. The lines will be repaired as part of our scheduled maintenance programme - and at the same time we will update the signs there. Before this happens we will post notices advising when work is due to take place and asking for the area to be cleared. We have been working with Morrisons and they are supportive of our approach.”