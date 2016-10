The Festival Singers are presenting Haydn’s Creation at All saints Church at 7.30pm on Saturday (October 22). The Aurelian Ensemble will accompany the performance featuring young stars from the National Opera Studio, including Dingle Yandell (above), a founder members of Voces8.

Alto Mary Hardy will sing in the very short quartet in the final movement. She recently appeared with the BBC Symphony Chorus at Last Night of the Proms.