Crews called to chimney fire

Firefighters attended a chimney fire in Eaton Bray on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Dunstable and Luton attended the blaze at a property in School Lane at 4.54pm.

They used an aerial platform platform, 9m ladder, chimney rods, stirrup pumps, two thermal imaging cameras and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Although the cause has not been confirmed, the fire service is reminding residents to get their chimneys swept before lighting them if they have been unused for some time to avoid anything that has fallen into it catching fire.