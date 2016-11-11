£50k worth of speakers stolen as lorry driver slept

More than £50,000 worth of ‘House of Marley’ speakers were stolen froma lorry parked at Toddington Services.

This afternoon (Friday), police released details of the theft which took place overnight on October 26-27 in the hope that witnesses will come forward.

A total of 10 pallets were taken from the trailer of the lorry while the driver was asleep. Call police on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/43895/16 with information.