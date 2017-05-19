Another man charged in relation to Leighton Buzzard business burglaries

A Leighton Buzzard man has been charged in connection with a spate of business burglaries in the town.

Ashley Adams, 26, of Heath Road, was arrested on Tuesday (May 16) and charged with five counts of burglary relating to a series that hit the town’s business premises last month.

Mr Adams was remanded at Luton Magistrates’ Court pending a further court hearing.

Earlier this month, police charged Joshua Duncum, 20, of no fixed address in Aylesbury, with three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and possession of a class B drug. The charges relate to offences which took place between 18 April and 1 May.