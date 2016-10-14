Arson suspected after blaze in clothing aisle at Leighton Buzzard supermarket

Morrison’s in Leighton Buzzard was evacuated and closed for several hours after a suspicious fire started in the clothing section of the store.

Firefighters were called at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday) and two fire engines from Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station attended the Lake Street supermarket.

Shoppers reported a strong smell of burning from outside the store and a haze of smoke from within.

One member of the public posted on social media: “We were in the store at the time, scary how quick it went up.” Another said: “My daughter was there and said it just went up really quickly.”

A fire service spokesman said: “There had been a small fire in the clothing department of the supermarket that had been extinguished by staff using fire extinguishers.

“100% of the shop was smoke logged and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the area. A fire investigation concluded the fire was of suspicious origin. There were no casualties.”

