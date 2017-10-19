Aylesbury man charged in connection with fatal Ivinghoe crash

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash near Ivinghoe earlier this year in which a motorcyclist died.

Man charged with attempted robbery after incident at Haddenham garage

At 4.50pm on April 15 a red Ford Fiesta and a black Aprilla motorbike were involved in a collision at the junction of the B489 Tring Road and Beacon Road near Ivinghoe.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and died as a result of the accident.

Alexander Rees, 20, of Bramley Road, Aylesbury, has been served a postal requisition of one count of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and one count of causing death by driving without due care/consideration whilst over a prescribed drug limit.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday).