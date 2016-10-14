Be aware of scammers claiming fire service connections

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) are warning local businesses and charities to be on their guard against scammers claiming to be canvassing advertising for a BFRS publication. At present no one is working on their behalf in Bedfordshire but scammers are targeting businesses in the East and calls from fake advertising agents have been reported in Buckinghamshire, Norfolk and other Fire Service areas.

Local businesses should check the credentials of salespeople who ask them to buy advertising space in emergency service magazines, guides, diaries or wallplanners.

Canvassers may give the impression that they are working on behalf of Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service or other emergency services when they are not. Our advice is:

>Ask for the salesperson’s full name, company name and contact details including an address.

>If the salesperson says the publication is distributed on behalf of a local emergency service, ask for the full name of the organisation they say you will be helping and a contact number for that organisation.

>Ask for the offer to be made in writing.

Any reputable company will not be offended by any of these requests.

Never make a commitment or agree to make a payment on the spot without taking time to think about the offer.

If you are suspicious of a salesperson who says he or she is working with Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in particular, or the emergency services in general, please email the person’s or company’s name and any contact details you have, along with details of any offer that has been made, to Bedfordshire Fire &Rescue Service at bedfadmin@bedsfire.com