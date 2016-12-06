Beauty salon appeals for public’s help after late night break-in

Police are investigating after a beauty salon in Leighton Buzzard was broken into on Friday, December 2.

Jo Alexandra beauty salon in North Street was broken into at approximately 1.45am and a number of items were stolen.

The salon appealed for information on Spotted Leighton Buzzard, the post read: “We have had a break in overnight (Thursday 1st/Friday 2nd) at Jo Alexandra Beauty, most of our Christmas stock has been taken, if you are offered cheap Thalgo products, Jessica polishes or Wax Lyrical candles and diffusers they may have come from our shop!

“If anyone saw anything please let us know.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number JD/49452/2016.