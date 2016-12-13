Bedfordshire Police clamp down on vehicle crime

Bedfordshire Police has launched a week long operation, Op Mya, to clamp down on vehicle crime in the county.

The operation will see the force’s Crime Reduction Team carry out a variety of activities including mobile advice surgeries, high visibility policing in hot spot areas and offering advice to drivers who have left their vehicles insecure or with property on display, which can make the vehicle vulnerable to crime.

Sergeant Ben Dimmock, who is leading Op Mya, said: “Vehicle crime is invasive and affects our communities both financially and emotionally.

“Unfortunately we have seen a small increase in thefts from vehicles over the past six months, but tackling vehicle crime is a priority and we will continue to work hard to reduce the number of offences that take place.

“Our message to the people involved in this type of crime is simple: we won’t tolerate this behaviour, and we’re committed to combating it.

“Op Mya is launching this week, but we hope to be able to continue the operation at various points throughout the year.”

The force is encouraging the public to take some simple steps to minimise their chances of becoming a victim of car crime:

Don’t leave things on show in your car, whether it’s an expensive laptop or some loose change. Even items of clothing can attract thieves, as they may think there will be money in the pockets.

Don’t leave valuables in the glove-box of your car. To prove to would-be thieves that it’s empty, you can empty your glove-box and leave it open when you leave your vehicle.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit spot that is visible to other members of the public, or covered by CCTV.

At home, don’t keep your car keys next to your front door or in an obvious place.

Keep motorcycles in a locked garage or shed, or failing that, chained securely to an immovable object.