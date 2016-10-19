Bedfordshire Police crackdown on violent crimes

Bedfordshire Police have charged a number of people with weapons offences recently as the force cracks down on violent crimes.

Three men were arrested in Leighton Buzzard on Monday after a car, which was believed to have been stolen, was stopped.

A subsequent house search was carried out and a hand gun, drugs and other prohibited weapons were found.

In Bedford, a man was arrested on Friday after a warrant was executed at a property and on a car, officers recovered a gun, cash and drugs, during the search.

Matthew Wroblewski, 24, of Chandler Path, Kempston, was subsequently charged with eight offences, including possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, burglary, and a number of drugs offences.

On Thursday, October 13, a man was charged with grievous bodily harm and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon. Wayne Worboys, 19, of Bury Park Road, Luton, was charged following an incident in Luton on Friday, September 16.

The day before, Nyaar St Juste, 20, of Eynsford Road, Luton, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, he was arrested when a stun gun was found during a search warrant at a property in Luton in September.

Detective Inspector Duncan Young said: “We will not tolerate violence and use of weapons in our county, and we will continue to crackdown on such offences in order to keep the people of Bedfordshire safe.”

Over the next two weeks the force is running a knife crime awareness campaign and encouraging people to surrender their knives.