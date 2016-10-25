Child predator from Leighton Buzzard jailed 16 years

A child abuser from Leighton Buzzard has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Michael McCarthy, 58, appeared at St Alban’s Crown Court on Friday, October 21 for sentencing after being found guilty of a string of sexual assaults dating as far back as the 1980s.

McCarthy, of Osprey Drive, was given 12 years imprisonment with a four year extension.

One girl who was abused said that McCarthy threatened to kill her if she ever spoke out.

Her mother stated: “My daughter bravely chose to go to the police as she said she wouldn’t be able to live with herself if she found out he had done the same to someone else.

“We are grateful that justice has been done and that he is unable to do this again.”

The case was handled by Hertfordshire Constabulary. Det Insp Chris Treadwell said: “It is never too late for victims to come forward and report sexual abuse crimes to police.

“I would urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of such crimes to come forward, no matter how long ago the offences occurred.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward and to praise Det Con Hannah Wilkinson and other specialist officers who dealt with this complex case.”

In addition to his imprisonment, McCarthy was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, both indefinitely.