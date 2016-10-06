Cyclist stabbed in Leighton Buzzard after argument

A cyclist was stabbed after getting involved in an argument with two men in Leighton Buzzard.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on Friday (September 30) at around 3pm.

The male victim was riding his bicycle down Stanbridge Road when he was involved in a verbal altercation with two men. One of the men assaulted him and the other stabbed him. They then made off on foot along an alley in the direction of Steppingstone Place.

Both men are described as white, in their mid-20s, of slim build and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “It’s vital we find the two men responsible for this attack. Thankfully the victim’s injuries were not life threatening, but did require hospital treatment.

“The incident took place in broad daylight – if you were in the area at the time and you saw the incident take place, please come forward. Your information could prove important to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Godfree via 101 quoting crime reference number JD/40042/16. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.