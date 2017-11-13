Dash cam footage leads to Leighton Buzzard woman’s conviction for littering

A Leighton Buzzard woman has been fined for littering after being caught throwing takeaway-style boxes out of her car.

On May 22, Jena O’Halleron, of Highcroft, and the driver of her vehicle were caught on a dash cam throwing away the rubbish at the Poynters Road roundabout on the Luton/Dunstable border.

The dashcam footage was passed to Central Beds Council by the member of the public who recorded the offence and O’Halleron was asked to attend Luton Magistrates’ Court.

O’Halleron, who failed to attend court, was found guilty of not responding to the Section 108 Questionnaire and was fined £440, ordered to pay £375 towards prosecution costs and £44 victim surcharge, totalling £859.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services, said: “This prosecution is another great result for our Community Safety Operations Team.

“By using dash cam images provided by a member of the public, it shows how cameras can help reduce crime, nuisance and anti-social behaviour, and assist in securing arrests and prosecutions.

“We have a zero-tolerance attitude toward fly-tipping and littering in Central Bedfordshire, and our Environmental Protection, CCTV, Waste and Legal teams work relentlessly to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

“We want Central Bedfordshire to remain a great place to live and work.

“Failure to properly dispose of any type of waste is simply not acceptable, and we will take action against anyone caught – regardless of the type or quantity of discarded waste.”