Do you have that special quality?

Do you want to make a difference in your community, and can you spare 16 hours a month?

Bedfordshire Police is continuing to recruit volunteer police officers, also known as Special Constables, and will be holding its next information evening for people wanting to find out more on Monday 3 July at Police Headquarters in Kempston at 7.30pm.

The information evening gives members of the public an opportunity to hear more about the Special Constabulary from serving Specials, as well as finding out more about the application process from completing an initial application form to the training received by successful applicants.

The Special Constabulary is the UK’s volunteer police force; Specials work closely with full time police officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) both to patrol Bedfordshire’s rural and urban communities, and volunteer in specialist units. After completing their initial training and taking their oaths, Specials are given a further two years of on-the-job tuition and support from experienced colleagues before they become independent.

Special Constables must be over 18 and able to commit a minimum of 16 hours a month to the role, although Bedfordshire’s Specials volunteer an average of 28 hours a month.

Call: 01234 842 892 or 01234 846978.