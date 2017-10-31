Driver wakes to find gang of ten masked men stealing large number of TVs from back of his lorry

A sleeping lorry driver was woken when a gang of about ten masked men broke into his vehicle and stolen a large number of TVs.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft from the lorry in Bedford Road, Husborne Crawley, on Wednesday, October 25.

Between 3am and 3.30am, the driver was asleep in the cab when he was woken by noises coming from the trailer.

Approximately ten offenders wearing black clothing and balaclavas forced entry to the rear of the lorry, removed the property from the trailer using a forklift and moved it to another vehicle.

A large number of Panasonic TVs were stolen.

Community Crime Investigator Gary Maxey said: “This was a well organised and brazen theft and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this incident, or has been approached by someone selling Panasonic TVs.”

Police are also reminding lorry and van drivers to always secure the back of their vehicles, even when they are inside them, in order to reduce the risk of theft.

If you have any information about this incident contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference JH/46175/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.