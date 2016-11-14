E-fit released after teenager assaulted in Linslade

Police have this evening released an e-fit as part of their investigations into an incident in which a man approached a teenager in Linslade.

The victim was walking along a footpath over a canal near Mentmore Gardens on October 20 between 8.45am and 8.55am, when a man approached her and tapped her on the shoulder, before putting his arm around her.

The victim tried to get away, at which point the man assaulted her.

She managed run away, but the man followed her for a short distance before making off.

The man spoke with an English accent.

He is described as white, around 35 years old and of slender build.

He was wearing a light grey hoodie with the hood up, with a black padded jacket over the top.

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black fingerless gloves and navy blue trainers.

Detective Constable Tracey Joyce, investigating, said: “The victim was understandably left shaken by this unprovoked attack and we are working hard to find this man.

“We hope that issuing this image will lead to a possible identification of the suspect, or reveal new information which could assist us in the investigation.

“Does the man in the e-fit image man look familiar?

“Do you recognise him? If so, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Joyce via 101, quoting JD/42976/16.