‘Extra officers will transform policing of Leighton Buzzard’

A dramatic change to the policing of Leighton Buzzard has been promised with the allocation of extra officers dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour in the town.

Beds Police revealed today (Wednesday) that the town now has an increased police presence, thanks to the launch of a brand new policing team.

The Leighton Buzzard Sentinel team, with Sgt Louise Bates and Chief Inspector Sean Quinn who is the force lead for Operation Sentinel

Operation Sentinel is a forcewide commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour.

The initial Operation Sentinel team was launched in March in Luton, and has successfully led to a number of brothels and drug dens being closed down, as well as multiple arrests for drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Now the operation is expanding, with the launch of a new team in Leighton Buzzard. The team, which comprises a sergeant and eight constables, will be carrying out targeted police patrols in the community.

Police say they will be addressing the priority issues that matter most to residents. This will include drug dealing, nuisance youths, dangerous motorcyclists, and street drinking.

Chief Inspector Sean Quinn, who leads the operation, said: “Operation Sentinel has been really successful in Luton with the community noticing and appreciating the impact that the team have had on level of anti-social behaviour within the town.

“I am delighted that we are now in a position to bring this new approach to Leighton Buzzard. The team will be actively engaging with the community and ensuring that the priority issues are tackled. They will also be targeting those individuals that insist on causing issues that disrupt the quality of life of those living in the area.

“It’s really important that we work with the public, and I’d urge anyone in Leighton Buzzard who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area to get in touch with the new team, either via 101 or by emailing us.”

PCC Kathryn Holloway said: “Even before my election, I felt it was vital to reassess the way Leighton Buzzard was policed, as the county’s third largest town was effectively being policed like a village.

“With the additional officers on the ground and a new base for officers at the Fire Station much closer to the centre of town, we will see a dramatic change in policing activity in the town going forward.”

You can contact the Operation Sentinel team by emailing opsentinelcentral@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk

If an emergency, always dial 999.

