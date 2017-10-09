Fined for flytipping TV in Houghton Regis

Two fly tippers have been fined over £2,600 after both were caught on Central Bedfordshire Council’s CCTV cameras.

Both offenders were caught in separate incidents involving fly tipping at the now closed recycling area off of Houghton Regis High Street; despite there being two signs at the location stating fly tipping is an offence and that CCTV was in operation. Both offenders attended Luton Magistrates Court earlier this week and both pleaded guilty to fly-tipping.

Michal Zareba, of Alsop Close, Houghton Regis, was caught fly tipping rubble, boxes and bags on Tuesday 2 May 2017. He was fined £740, ordered to pay full prosecution costs of £1059.00 and a victim’s surcharge of £74, totalling nearly £1,900.

On Sunday 11 June 2017, Amy Parker of Union Street, Dunstable and her vehicle passenger were caught throwing items, including a TV, from her car onto the floor. Parker was fined £723, ordered to pay £100 towards prosecution costs and £38 victim surcharge, totalling £861.

Councillor Budge Wells, Executive Member for Corporate Resources, said: “These cases are a great result. They demonstrate the value of our investment in CCTV and how these cameras help reduce crime, nuisance and anti-social behaviour, and assist in securing arrests and prosecutions.

“Our CCTV cameras assist with our zero-tolerance attitude toward fly-tipping in Central Bedfordshire. Our Environmental Protection, CCTV, Waste and Legal teams work relentlessly to ensure fly tippers are brought to justice.

“We want Central Bedfordshire to remain a great place to live and work. Failure to properly dispose of any type of waste is simply not acceptable, and we will take action against anyone caught - regardless of the type or quantity of discarded waste.”

Incidents of fly-tipping should be reported to customer services on 0300 300 8302 or by email at customers@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk