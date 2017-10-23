Four charged with burglaries in Houghton Regis and Leighton Buzzard

Four people have been charged over burglaries in Houghton Regis and Leighton Buzzard in recent weeks.

Rhys Moriarty, 24, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, was charged with four counts of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and fraud.

Johnny Berry, 24, of Southwood Road, Dunstable, was charged with three counts of burglary.

A 17-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard was charged with two counts of burglary, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

A 17-year old boy from Bedford was charged with two counts of burglary.

All four people have been remanded into custody pending further court appearances