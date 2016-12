Police are appealing for help in finding a 15-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in Leighton Buzzard over a week ago.

Sophie Kent went missing on Saturday, November 26 and was last seen in the Luton area.

It is believed she could now be in the north area of Milton Keynes.

Beds Police are concerned for her welfare and would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to get in touch with them.

Please contact police on 101 quoting reference MPL/1020/16 if you can help