Intruder steals from Leighton Buzzard property while owner is abroad – but how did cat die?

A Leighton Buzzard resident is mourning the death of her cat after an intruder stole cigarettes and money from her home while she was away on holiday.

Police are appealing for information after the incident at the property in Meadow Way some time between September 12 and September 19.

Donna Allder was in Spain when she received a call from her daughter who said the house had been broken into.

Donna said: “My daughter popped into the house and rang me because we had been burgled.

“They had taken money and 200 cigarettes that I had left for her.

“I hid the cigarettes for her and they were stolen.

“When I returned home I noticed my cat was also gone, I don’t know whether he was taken or was scared by the incident and ran away, but he was found dead on Hockliffe Road.

“It has been at the vets and has been cremated, I am now able to get him back.”

Bedfordshire Police were called and they carried out door-to-door enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It is unknown how the offenders gained access however there were no signs of forced entry.

“A quantity of cigarettes and cash were taken from the house.

“Officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries and a scenes of crime officer has visited the property to carry out a search.

“The investigation has now been filed pending further information coming to light.”

> Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference JD/40860/2017.