JCB used in Co-op ramraid had been stolen from nearby farm

Police continuing to investigate the ramraid at Leighton Buzzard’s Co-op store in Stanbridge Road on November 8 have revealed the JCB used in the attack was stolen from a farm in Hockliffe.

The new food store, which had only been launched a fortnight earlier, was targeted when offenders attempted to remove the external ATM from the premises. They were unsuccessful and left the JCB at the scene.

Reiterating their earlier appeal for information today (Thursday), police now say the JCB was stolen from a farm in Hockliffe between Sunday, November 6 and 1am on Tuesday, November 8 when the incident took place.

DC Samantha Toombs, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident. If you know who is responsible, please get in touch with us.

“I would encourage owners of agricultural or plant machinery to remain vigilant, as this is the type of machinery often used to carry out this sort of incident. Please support any suspicious activity to police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Toombs via 101 quoting crime reference number JD/45804/2016.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advice to businesses

• Ensure all windows and doors are locked that are not in use and all secured at the end of the working day.

• Try to block any main access points from the road. For example if your shop is located on a high street, try to ensure a vehicle is parked outside.

• If there is a car park for the location, explore whether this can be blocked off in any way after the hours of business.

• If you do have an ATM machine, ensure it is highly secured and in a position that is not easy to access. Ensure it is covered by CCTV.

• Do you have anti-ram bollards installed? Although there may be cost implications initially, this could be a lot less than the repair and recovery cost.

• Ensure that your alarm is in full working order.

• Ensure that your CCTV system is in full working order and that the camera lenses are not obscured by cobwebs or overgrown greenery.

• Make it obvious that CCTV is monitoring by displaying bright signage both internally and externally.

• Speak to any neighbouring properties; ensure they call the police if anything suspicious is seen.