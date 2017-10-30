Leighton Buzzard 22-year-old has been missing for 10 days

Police are appealing for help in finding a 22-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Leighton Buzzard for more than a week.

Jack Bryden left his home on October 20 and has not been seen since.

Jack Bryden

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build, with brown curly short hair and a beard.

It is believed he could be in the Slough area.

Officers concerned for his welfare are appealing for anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number MPC/3401/17.