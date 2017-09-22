Leighton Buzzard crimes caught on camera

The arrest of a man wanted for 46 burglaries in Leighton Buzzard is one of a number of incidents revealed to have occurred in the town in the latest CCTV report issued by Central Beds Council.

The man was spotted allegedly with a bag of drugs and CCTV operators alerted officers to his whereabouts.

It was one of four arrests as a result of the camera monitoring during the April 1 to June 30 period, and is contained in a Central Beds Council report presented to the town council’s partnership committee earlier this month.

The other arrests were for a man waving two bricks at a police officer in West Street one Friday night, a burglary in Waterborne Walk where a man was spotted riding away from Superdrug with a blue sack and boxes under his arm, and a fight in Lake Street.

Other incidents recorded, but for which there have been no arrests, include a group of youths entering an open hatch on the rooftop of Poundland, a group of youths stealing from Peacocks and Poundland, a man allegedly touching a female inappropriately at the Tidy Tip, a male who had been stabbed in the High Street, a group of youths starting a fire near to NatWest, a rape in Parson’s Close Rec, a drunk male walking home who laid in the road and was fatally injured out of camera view, a Transit van chasing a silver Corsa in the High Street with the male driving the Transit van armed with a knife, and a man seen going into Coral with his face covered and then running out and riding his bike away towards Bassett Street.