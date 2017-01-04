Leighton man had threatened to set ex-partner on fire

A Leighton Buzzard man has been jailed for 24 weeks for attacking his former partner and then not turning up to be sentenced.

Wayne Munt, 35, threatened to set the woman alight during an argument as he took her home from a night out at a club.

Once they were back in Meadow Way, the violence continued and he grabbed her hair, pulling some out, Luton Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Three days later, on October 13, 2015, Munt saw her in Leighton Buzzard and made threats while waving an object, possibly a cigarette lighter, in her direction.

Munt pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to three counts of common assault.

On a video link from Peterborough jail, he admitted a bail offence for not being at court on December 9 to be sentenced.

The court was told that last year another man was jailed for nine years for plunging a large kitchen knife into Wayne Munt’s abdomen at his home in Clarence Road, Leighton Buzzard in November 2015.

He suffered a ten centimetre deep wound which caused damage to his liver and gall bladder as well as blood clots to his lungs, and he underwent four operations.

Andrew Morton, defending, said the assaults were as a result of a chaotic lifestyle and substance abuse.

He said there had been a lack of premeditation but accepted they must have been frightening for the victim.

Jailing him, Judge Michael Kay QC said the offences were committed while he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.