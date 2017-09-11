Linslade man sentenced over multiple bike thefts at Leighton station

A man has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, for a string of bicycle thefts at Leighton Buzzard railway station.

Stephen Mimer, aged 43, of Old Road, Linslade, was sentenced at Luton Magistrates’ Court on August 30 after being convicted of six counts of theft at the same court on August 19.

The offences happened in November 2016, March 2017 and April 2017. Mimer stole bikes from a wide range of people who had left their bikes at the station, including a 17-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman.

Mimer was identified via CCTV footage and arrested by British Transport Police officers on August 18. He was charged and appeared in court the following day.

As well as the suspended sentence, Mimer was ordered to pay court costs of £200 and compensation to the victims of £1,380.

Investigating officer, PC David Chivers, said: “The thefts occurred over a number of months from Leighton Buzzard railway station.

“Once Mimer was identified, the investigations were collated and he was subsequently arrested and charged for all of them.

“I hope that cyclists who use Leighton Buzzard station will be pleased to hear the news that Mimer has been convicted.”

Advice to cyclists who leave their bikes at railway stations includes:

> Register your bicycle at www.bikeregister.com.

> Mark your frame with your postcode in two separate locations.

> Take a photograph of your bike and record your frame number.

> Lock the frame and both wheels to a cycle stand or a strong immovable object.

> Whenever possible, lock your bike in a busy, well-lit and CCTV covered area.

> Consider using more than one lock to secure your bike and ensure that you use a recognised security standard lock. D-locks, extension cable or heavy chain locks are certified locking mechanisms. It is important to ensure that yours are up to date.

> Make the lock(s) and bike hard to manoeuvre when parked by ensuring little room between the stand and the bike.

> Locks are considered more vulnerable when they come in to contact with the ground, so keep them off the floor.