Luton man Orrin Lindsey attempted to rape fellow prisoner

A Luton man has been sentenced to five and a half years more in prison after the attempted rape of a fellow prisoner.

Orrin Lindsey, 26, of Luton, was serving a jail sentence for burglary at HMP Bedford when he attempted to rape a man in the prison on January 10.

At Luton Crown Court today, Lindsey pleaded guilty and was subsequently ordered to face a further five years and six months in jail.

The victim was able to give his victim impact statement via a live video link. He said: “I’m no longer my bubbly self and I don’t feel like the same person anymore. Because of the way I dress, other inmates are saying that I deserved it. I’ve always dressed the same and nothing like this has happened before, I don’t think the way I dress should make anyone want to hurt me, it’s not an excuse.

“I understand that the person has gone guilty, so it is a really big relief that I’ve been believed and that it wasn’t my fault.”

Det Con Jamal Hassan said: “This was an excellent result and I’m pleased that Lindsey will be made to pay the price for his abhorrent actions.

“No-one should ever have to put up with being sexually assaulted and the emotional torture that this type of incident causes.”

“I’m hoping that the strong sentence issued by the judge today will deter others from thinking this type of behaviour is ever acceptable, and will allow the victim to begin the process of moving on from this horrific ordeal.”

Det Insp Aaron Kiff said: “We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously and we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice. Today’s result sends a clear message to the public that sexual offending will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire.”