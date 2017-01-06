Luton police op clamps down on drugs gang

Drugs and weapons have been seized in a month long campaign by the Bedfordshire Police Boson team.

One operation saw the team carry out four search warrants, targeting a gang known to be operating in the Luton area.

Four hand guns were recovered, alongside a number of other weapons, ammunition, body armour, and class A and B drugs.

In total six people were arrested and three have so far been charged with a number of offences.

The remaining three have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

In a separate operation tackling illegal drugs in Luton, the team executed two search warrants in which they recovered several thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs and arrested five people.

Detective Sergeant Mark Pugh from the Boson team said: “The numerous positive results we’ve had in the last month demonstrate our commitment to tackling gun and gang crime, as well as related criminality such as the supply of drugs.

“We will not tolerate those who seek to inflict harm and fear on our communities through the use of weapons and we are determined to carry on December’s great work in to 2017.”

> Businesses in Bedfordshire can benefit from expert digital safety advice delivered by experts in the field at a free event.

The Cyber Threat Awareness & Guidance event takes place in Luton on Thursday 2 February.

The seminar will also feature inputs from members of Beds Police’s Cyber Hub and provide business with an understanding of current cyber threats.

Presentations include how hackers work, active hostile social engineering, recent regional threats; plus advice on how to protect your company.