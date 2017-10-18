Man alleged to have carried machete around Leighton Buzzard

A young man from Leighton Buzzard has appeared in court charged with several counts of carrying a machete around the town.

Scott Steen, 22, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court last Wednesday, charged with carrying a machete on several occasions between October 7 and October 10 at locations including Sandhills and Pages Park.

Mr Steen, of Grebe Drive, is due next to appear at Luton Crown Court for a trial to be fixed.